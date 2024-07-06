Celtic vs Rangers first Old Firm clash given new date and time as SPFL confirm TV details - 3 games moved
The first Old Firm derby of the new Scottish Premiership season has been given a new date and kick-off time after being selected for live TV coverage by Sky Sports.
Reigning champions Celtic were originally scheduled to host Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday, August 31 at 3pm on matchday four of the upcoming campaign when the SPFL fixtures were released last month.
However, the date was likely to change once broadcasters released their TV selections and it has now been confirmed that the game has been moved to the following day on Sunday, September 1, with a 12.30pm kick-off time.
Loading....
It will mark the first Glasgow derby with away supporters present in the stands in limited numbers after a recent Old Firm lock-out for what is sure to be another intriguing contest between the two bitter rivals for fans attending the match or those watching at home on televisions across the globe.
In addition, Celtic’s trip to St Mirren on Saturday, August 24 has also been changed and will now take place on Sunday, August 25 with a 12 noon kick-off time, having also been chosen for Sky coverage. A third top-flight fixture has also been moved to accommodate TV coverage with Ross County’s home clash against Aberdeen on Saturday. August 31, pushed back to a 5.45pm kick-off, which will be aired live on Premier Sports.
Building works are currently ongoing at Celtic Park as the club prepare to install new safety netting and transform the entrance to the away stand for Derby games. A European-style allocation of around 5% of the stadium’s total capacity will be in place for matches at Parkhead and Ibrox.
The Hoops applied to Glasgow City Council for planning permission to carry out various alteration to the grounds’ surroundings earlier this year, including the installation of security gates, changes to existing fencing and new access steps. The percentage increase means Gers fans will receive around 3,000 tickets for Celtic Park, while Celtic fans will get 2,500 for their visit to Govan, despite Ibrox not being available to host matches at present.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.