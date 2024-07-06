Celtic's Callum McGregor and Rangers' Tom Lawrence in action during the most recent Parkhead meeting on May 11. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Away supporters will return in limited numbers for the the first derby of the new season

The first Old Firm derby of the new Scottish Premiership season has been given a new date and kick-off time after being selected for live TV coverage by Sky Sports.

Reigning champions Celtic were originally scheduled to host Rangers at Parkhead on Saturday, August 31 at 3pm on matchday four of the upcoming campaign when the SPFL fixtures were released last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the date was likely to change once broadcasters released their TV selections and it has now been confirmed that the game has been moved to the following day on Sunday, September 1, with a 12.30pm kick-off time.

Loading....

It will mark the first Glasgow derby with away supporters present in the stands in limited numbers after a recent Old Firm lock-out for what is sure to be another intriguing contest between the two bitter rivals for fans attending the match or those watching at home on televisions across the globe.

In addition, Celtic’s trip to St Mirren on Saturday, August 24 has also been changed and will now take place on Sunday, August 25 with a 12 noon kick-off time, having also been chosen for Sky coverage. A third top-flight fixture has also been moved to accommodate TV coverage with Ross County’s home clash against Aberdeen on Saturday. August 31, pushed back to a 5.45pm kick-off, which will be aired live on Premier Sports.

Building works are currently ongoing at Celtic Park as the club prepare to install new safety netting and transform the entrance to the away stand for Derby games. A European-style allocation of around 5% of the stadium’s total capacity will be in place for matches at Parkhead and Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad