Reo Hatate of Celtic controls the ball whilst under pressure from Mohamed Diomande of Rangers during last weekend's Old Firm clash

Celtic and Rangers will square off at the national stadium on May 25th as the curtain prepares to come down on the 2023/24 season

Nick Walsh has been confirmed as the referee tasked with handling the Scottish Cup final between Celtic vs Rangers at Hampden Park later this month.

Calum Spence and David Roome will operate as assistant linesmen to the experienced whistler with Steven McLean named as fourth official. John Beaton is on VAR duty with David McGeachie assisting him at Clydesdale House.

It is a return to centre stage for the final Old Firm derby of the season for 33-year-old Walsh as he prepares to take charge of just his FOURTH meeting between the two clubs.

It is the second time he’s managed the powderkeg fixture this season after being thrust into the spotlight during Celtic's 2-1 win over their bitter rivals back in December. Walsh also handled the Hoops' 1-0 Viaplay Cup Final triumph against the Ibrox side last term.

With both teams bidding for a double, it promises to be a historic occasion at the national stadium as Celtic and Rangers lock horns in the first Scottish Cup final involving both Glasgow giants since 2002. Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops will go in as heavy favourites to claim the bragging rights once again in a fixture they have dominated in recent seasons.