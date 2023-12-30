Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Rangers boss Philippe Clement have named their starting XI's for the Parkhead showdown

Celtic and Rangers go prepare to do battle at a wintry Parkhead in the final Old Firm derby showdown of 2023 in a top-of-the-table match that looks set to be a festive cracker.

The Hoops already know they are guaranteed to begin the New Year sitting in top spot, but the resurgent Ibrox side are closing in under the guidance of unbeaten Philippe Clement, who is sampling his first ever Glasgow derby this afternoon.

The game will be played out in front of a partisan crowd comprising of only home supporters and another intriguing contest lies in store between the Glasgow giants.

Referee Nick Walsh and the match officials check out the pitch

Celtic manager Rodgers has made only ONE change to his starting XI from the team who beat Dundee 3-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Boxing Day. Stephen Welsh comes in to replace the injured Cameron Carter-Vickers at centre-back, while Reo Hatate and Liel Abada both features among the substitutes following long-term absences, the latter included in his first matchday squad since the previous Old Firm encounter back in September. Maik Nawrocki is also included on the bench.

Rangers boss Clement has also made just ONE change from the team who defeated Motherwell 2-0 at Fir Park on Christmas Eve. Fit again John Lundstram is favoured over Kieran Dowell in the middle of the park, while defender Connor Goldson is passed fit to start from the outset after a shaking off a groin strain just in time for kick-off. There's no place for injured Croatian left-back Borna Barisic in the matchday squad, with midfielder Jose Cifuentes named on the bench after a short spell on the sidelines.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for today's top-of-the-table Scottish Premiership clash in Glasgow's east end...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Stephen Welsh, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (C), Matt O’Riley, Paulo Bernardo; Daizen Maeda, Luis Palma, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Liel Abada, Yang Hyun-jun, David Turnbull, Maik Nawrocki, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Reo Hatate, Anthony Ralston, Mikey Johnston.

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Ridvan Yilmaz; John Lundstram, Dujon Sterling; Todd Cantwell, Ross McCausland, Abdallah Sima; Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...