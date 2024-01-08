Register
10 most valuable Celtic players and their current transfer price - gallery

In this piece, we'll be looking at the ten most valuable players in the Celtic squad, according to their estimated values.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 8th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 19:07 GMT

As one of the biggest clubs in Scotland, naturally, Celtic have one of the most valuable squads in the division - only Rangers' set of players can hope to rival it. But who is the most valuable player in the Hoops' squad based on their estimated market values?

Today, that's what we're hoping to find out. We've listed ten of the most valuable Celtic players in this piece, from least to most expensive - according to Transfermarkt's estimates. Players such as Kyogo Furuhashi, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liel Abada will all feature in this gallery - let's take a look at the order in which they are listed.

Estimated market value: £3.9 million

1. Luis Palma

Estimated market value: £3.9 million

Estimated market value: £5.6 million

2. Daizen Maeda

Estimated market value: £5.6 million

Estimated market value: £6 million

3. Liel Abada

Estimated market value: £6 million

Estimated market value: £6 million

4. Greg Taylor

Estimated market value: £6 million

