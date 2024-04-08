Celtic currently hold their Premiership destiny tight and a strong case can be made for them edging Rangers in the title race.

A 3-3 draw with Ibrox is perhaps not a bad result on paper, as it keeps them a point ahead with a derby at Parkhead to come, but they did lead by two goals and again by a goal in second half stoppage time. Rangers can go top by two points with their game in hand but they were blown away for parts of the April Old Firm, and have already lost this fixture twice.

Rodgers told Celtic TV post-match: “I really enjoyed it although we’re disappointed not to win because I thought we were much the better team up until their penalty. So through to half-time and the beginning of the second-half we were excellent in the game. The key for us today was still having it in our hands, and that’s exactly the way it is.”

The belief is high in the Celtic camp but what fuels the theory that they will win the league in May? Glasgow World takes a look at 11 reasons.

1 . Hatate factor Hatate has looked like the missing midfield piece upon his return from injury. Keep him fit and Celtic can unlock doors they previously couldnt. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Been there, done that Brendan Rodgers knows how to get the job done. Has he been in a title race as tight as this? No, but he does have two Trebles that tell you all you need to know. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3 . Figured out While Rangers have arguably had the momentum coming into derby clashes, that's now three occasions in which they have been blown away in stages by their rivals. Celtic appear to know what works against the blue half of the city.

4 . Experience in numbers The return of the skipper is key but this current Celtic squad, for the large part, had a taste of the Treble last season. Others like Callum McGregor and James Forrest are losing count of the medals they have won and that kind of experience can't be bought. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group