Celtic currently hold their Premiership destiny tight and a strong case can be made for them edging Rangers in the title race.
A 3-3 draw with Ibrox is perhaps not a bad result on paper, as it keeps them a point ahead with a derby at Parkhead to come, but they did lead by two goals and again by a goal in second half stoppage time. Rangers can go top by two points with their game in hand but they were blown away for parts of the April Old Firm, and have already lost this fixture twice.
Rodgers told Celtic TV post-match: “I really enjoyed it although we’re disappointed not to win because I thought we were much the better team up until their penalty. So through to half-time and the beginning of the second-half we were excellent in the game. The key for us today was still having it in our hands, and that’s exactly the way it is.”
The belief is high in the Celtic camp but what fuels the theory that they will win the league in May? Glasgow World takes a look at 11 reasons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.