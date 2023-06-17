Celtic and Rangers are already be preparing for the new season with the summer transfer window now officially open.

The Hoops won the title fairly comfortably last season, but they have since lost their manager Ange Postecoglou, and Brendan Rodgers could now return to Parkhead after a hugely successful first spell at the club. Meanwhile, Michael Beale will want to lead Rangers another step forward next season, and his side will need to close the gap.