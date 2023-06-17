Register
12 big Scottish Premiership transfers that could happen this summer - and two that likely won’t

A look at some of the most likely Scottish Premiership transfers this summer, including Celtic and Rangers links.

By Jamie Kemble , Lewis Anderson
Published 17th Jun 2023, 08:35 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

Celtic and Rangers are already be preparing for the new season with the summer transfer window now officially open.

The Hoops won the title fairly comfortably last season, but they have since lost their manager Ange Postecoglou, and Brendan Rodgers could now return to Parkhead after a hugely successful first spell at the club. Meanwhile, Michael Beale will want to lead Rangers another step forward next season, and his side will need to close the gap.

In the meantime, both clubs will be hard at work on transfers, and here we round-up the most likely and unlikely transfers involving Scottish Premiership club this summer:

1. Odin Thiago Holm

Celtic are said to be closing in on a £2.5million move for the Norwegian.

2. Kevin Van Veen

The Motherwell star has been linked with an exit, and he has already admitted he ‘can’t predict the future’, which is a little cryptic.

3. Joel Nouble

Livingston striker Nouble has been linked with a number of European sides, reportedly carrying a price tag of £1million.

4. Glan Kamara

Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Rangers star Kamara this summer.

