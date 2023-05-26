Register
12 of the best pre-match and post-match venues to celebrate Celtic’s title win in Glasgow - gallery

Whether you are going to the match or just want to join in the title celebrations, here is 12 of the best places to stop by before and after the match.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 26th May 2023, 17:44 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:48 BST

There is no shortage of fantastic local pubs, cafes and restaurants near Celtic Park to nip into for a cold beer, a spot of breakfast or an evening meal this weekend.

Football fans heading along to Parkhead on Saturday to see the Scottish champions lift the title on Trophy Day against Aberdeen will have plenty of popular venues serving food and drink to choose from.

Here is our list of 12 places situated around Celtic Park that are great to stop off at before or after the match:

Where: 80 High Street, Glasgow, G1 1NL - The legendary music bar is a rather boisterous venue which features live music, pool tables and large screen TV’s to watch the action.

Where: 239 London Road, Glasgow, G40 1PE - A proper hidden gem offering a range of choices with something for everyone. Serves terrific breakfast options and you are sure to receive a friendly welcome from staff.

Where: 374 Gallowgate, Glasgow, G4 0TX - Formerly known as Bushes Bar, this old east end boozer is very popular with locals and weekend visitors. It offers cheap drinks, a brilliant range of malts and are located close to the Barrowland.

Where: 473-477 Duke Street, Glasgow, G 31 1RD - A great spot located a short walk from the stadium where you can enjoy a full Scottish breakfast or sample some homemade Italian ice cream. Takeaway options available.

Related topics:PubsGlasgowScottish Premiership