There’s a model they follow and Celtic have had some real success in the transfer window this last decade.

While an academy star like Kieran Tierney has been sold for £25m, the Hoops have also implemented a buy low sell high model effectively. That has a few stars in their current ranks forming the centre of summer rumours this transfer window, with big profits likely en route.

Outside that, a player in Glasgow is judged by their trophy haul in most cases and all of these Celtic players of the present and past can count a fair amount of silverware. They all have made a serious impact in Hoops, whether that be on the park, or what they brought into the club when leaving.

Taking a look over the last 10 years, we take our picks for the 13 best moves in no particular order that Celtic have made in that time.

1 . Jota Came in on loan and made himself a fans favourite. Club had to spend big to get him back but that was more than made up for with a £25m fee paid last summer. An ideal example of how Celtic should be looking to trade. | Getty Images

2 . Stuart Armstrong Arriving in the summer of 2014 in a £2m double deal with Gary Mackay-Steven from Dundee United, he went on to make 144 appearances in Hoops with eight trophies in just three years. His hair is fine was a terrace favourite all the time. | Getty Images

3 . Moussa Dembele Signed for a compensation fee of £500k in 2016 and Celtic certainly got bang for their buck out of it. 51 goals in 94 outings plus eight trophies, then leaving for just shy of £20m. Enjoyed success in Ligue 1 with Lyon and is now playing in Saudi Arabia with Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq. | Getty Images

4 . Cameron Carter-Vickers £6 splashed on the centre-back after his arrival from Tottenham, initially on loan. Celtic look a different team without him playing and rightly established himself as one of the best defenders to pulled on Hoops this last decade. | SNS Group