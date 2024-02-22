Joe Hart has confirmed he is hanging up the gloves - so who will be the next Celtic number one?

The 36-year-old has announced he is retiring at the end of his Celtic contract this summer. He joined the club in 2021 and has since won two Premiership titles and formed part of a Treble-winning side. Hart was once England and Man City's number one in a honour-laden career.

He said: “This is something I’ve thought about for a while. There is not right or wrong time, is there? The way this club works at the moment, there’s so much on it, there’s so much heart and soul poured into what we are doing as a football club.

“It takes one thing off the table that can be speculated over. I’m definitely not going to be there next season, I won’t be available to play football. I want to take that off the table and we can talk about why, and then push forward.”

So, looking forward, it leaves Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist as the senior keepers. A new goalkeeper will likely be looked at, so Glasgow World goes from Liverpool to Milan in looking at 13 targets Celtic could go after.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool) Prominently linked with Celtic in January. Claims it was a deal that could be revisited in the summer could rear their head again. Rated at £12.8m by Transfermarkt and that fee would be problematic.

2 . Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United) Has deputised for Nick Pope recently but will want to keep playing regularly once he's back. And that might not happen at Newcastle.

3 . Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid) Goalkeeper reportedly tracked by Celtic in 2023. Has impressed when deputising for Thibaut Courtois.