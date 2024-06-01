Celtic are set for a busy summer and Glasgow World has dug out the crystal ball to see what could happen.

Boss Brendan Rodgers has Champions League football to dangle in front of possible incomings after title glory in the 23/24 season. But there could also be outgoing at Parkhead, and rumours both small plus large are bound to float.

Winter transfer window recruitment was lamented and Rodgers said in February there could be more incline to be bold. He said: “I would go with supporters thinking we could maybe be a little bit braver in terms of bringing in another level of player. But that’s up to me to try and fix that over the course of my time here.”

So what could the summer window look like? Could Odsonne Edouard really return to Glasgow? Will Tottenham look to reunite Ange Postecoglou with some of his old players? Here are 13 Celtic transfer predictions as summer silly season kicks off.

1 . Idah's one condition We reckon Celtic will make their move to keep Adam Idah - on one condition. The striker has scored critical goals en route to the tile but we don't think Celtic will go above £5m to get him. Below that, however, we think it gets done.

2 . Stay of execution Is it time for Mikey Johnston to move on from Celtic? Probably. But we reckon Rodgers will give him one last go after a stellar spell at West Brom. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . Lagerbielke farewell Not needing to be Nostradamus with this one. The Swede's goal vs Feyenoord will be fondly remembered but he won't be a Celtic player come September.