The double-winning season is behind them and all focus is on the future at Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been savouring the taste of a Premiership and Scottish Cup triumph, but the boss knows there is little rest when it comes to football in Glasgow. Fans will demand the same again next season and transfers will be seen as a key to doing that.

There are loanee of last term who have been linked with making a return to Glasgow. Then there is the hunt for a new number one with Joe Hart retiring from playing, and there’s been no shortage of names linked.

Then there is the usual rumour of an Arsenal star making the move back to Glasgow, and talk of top stars attracting interest and moving on. Here are 13 of the questions that Brendan Rodgers will need to answer over the course of the summer window.

The number one A replacement for Joe Hart is needed. Rodgers needs to identify what he wants from his keeper, with Hart bringing leadership and experience too.

Smash a record One goalkeeper target is said to be Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool. A fee of £15m is said to be the price, so would smashing the club's record be worth it for the Irishman? He'd guarantee quality between the sticks.

Frimpong domino effect Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona and PSG are all said to be keen on the Leverkusen star. With a reported £34m fee, and a 30% Celtic sell-on, the question could be posed whether he'll see any of that money if a deal comes off.