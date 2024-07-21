13 Celtic transfer rumours ranked as two deals branded a certainty and Arsenal star to Hoops assessed

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 21st Jul 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 17:12 BST

An Arsenal star is amongst those who feature on our Celtic rumour rating system.

Celtic transfer chat fails to disappear and the noise will only ramp up the closer we get to August.

The Hoops have irons in the fire on a number of fronts, with two deals signed, sealed and delivered. Goalkeepers Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel provide options for the long and short-term in Glasgow, with more deals likely on the way.

Talk of Adam Idah has gone a tad quiet and those rumours surrounding club hero plus Arsenal player Kieran Tierney refuse to go away. We are taking a look at 13 rumours on the go this summer and the likelihood of them happening.

A zero on the scale means there’s no chance it happens, and a 10 means it’s a go that a deal will happen surrounding that player this summer. We have two players meeting the 10 criteria, so take a look at what we think of the Celtic rumour runners and riders.

1. Paulo Bernardo (Benfica to Celtic) - 10/10

2. Matt O’Riley (Celtic to Atalanta/Southampton - 8/10

3. Martin Dubravka (Newcastle to Celtic) - 1/10

4. Michel-Ange Balikwisha (Antwerp to Celtic) - 7/10

