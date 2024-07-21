Celtic transfer chat fails to disappear and the noise will only ramp up the closer we get to August.

The Hoops have irons in the fire on a number of fronts, with two deals signed, sealed and delivered. Goalkeepers Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel provide options for the long and short-term in Glasgow, with more deals likely on the way.

Talk of Adam Idah has gone a tad quiet and those rumours surrounding club hero plus Arsenal player Kieran Tierney refuse to go away. We are taking a look at 13 rumours on the go this summer and the likelihood of them happening.

A zero on the scale means there’s no chance it happens, and a 10 means it’s a go that a deal will happen surrounding that player this summer. We have two players meeting the 10 criteria, so take a look at what we think of the Celtic rumour runners and riders.

1 . Paulo Bernardo (Benfica to Celtic) - 10/10 Talk of a move has rumbled on all summer. Seems to be a case of when not if. | Getty Images

2 . Matt O’Riley (Celtic to Atalanta/Southampton - 8/10 A man who could pass Bernardo going the other way at Lennoxtown is O'Riley. Atalanta said to have made a move for him while Southampton are claimed to be ready for pushing their boat out for him. Seems likely a big approach could be made | Getty Images

3 . Martin Dubravka (Newcastle to Celtic) - 1/10 A rumour that will now fade away after Sinisalo and Schmeichel were brought in. Newcastle keeper was widely touted as a Hoops option but Rodgers has looked elsewhere. | Getty Images

4 . Michel-Ange Balikwisha (Antwerp to Celtic) - 7/10 Michel-Ange Balikwisha is a top target for Celtic according to reports. Played all across the front three and comes off a great season of 10 goals and eight assists. Rodgers reportedly had a discussion so this one could be a go. Work to do though with Ligue 1 interest claimed. | BELGA/AFP via Getty Images