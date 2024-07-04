The transfer hunt is well and truly on at Celtic as they seek to upgrade Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

After a Premiership and Scottish Cup double last campaign, attentions now turn to the transfer market. Recruitment was an area that was lamented last summer and winter with fans keen to see the board back boss Rodgers in the market.

There are plenty of targets in the rumour mill but one thing that is certain is Adam Idah is a man they want to bring back to Celtic. Other areas are likely to be targeted while rumours of West Ham and Atletico Madrid interest in some of their stars will keep them on guard.