Celtic have already taken an early lead in this year’s Scottish Premiership , but which of the top-flight clubs has the most valuable players?

The Bhoys defeated rivals Rangers before the international break, but they are not alone at the top of the table at this point, with Motherwell also picking up an impressive 10 points from their first four games. Celtic will be favourites to retain the title this season, but Rangers will be expecting to make a good run of the title race, while we could yet see a surprise competitor.