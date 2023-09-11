Register
13 most valuable Scottish Premiership players after transfers as Celtic and Rangers dominate - gallery

A look at the Scottish Premiership’s most valuable players now that the summer transfer window is in the rear-view mirror.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST

Celtic have already taken an early lead in this year’s Scottish Premiership, but which of the top-flight clubs has the most valuable players?

The Bhoys defeated rivals Rangers before the international break, but they are not alone at the top of the table at this point, with Motherwell also picking up an impressive 10 points from their first four games. Celtic will be favourites to retain the title this season, but Rangers will be expecting to make a good run of the title race, while we could yet see a surprise competitor.

In the meantime, we have taken a look at the 13 most valuable Scottish Premiership players, according to Transfermarkt, now that the summer window has closed. Take a look below.

Value: €6.5m

1. Greg Taylor

Value: €6.5m

Value: €7m

2. Alistair Johnston

Value: €7m

Value: €7.5m

3. John Lundstram

Value: €7.5m

Value: €7.5m

4. Nicolas Raskin

Value: €7.5m

