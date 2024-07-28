They are a club who have got it right more often than not over the piece of this last decade - but that doesn’t mean Celtic have had a 100% success rate.

Amid profit-spinning moves for Jota and Jeremie Frimpong, there are also some stars who haven’t hit the heights required in Hoops. It’s been a decade of dominance as we compile this list from 2014, with Celtic winning all but one title in that span of time.

Throw in some Trebles for good measure, and it’s fair to say most moves have worked out in the end. Some have not, however, and stars have quickly been forgotten about.

There’s a multitude of reasons a transfer doesn’t work and it doesn’t necessarily mean they are a bad player either. Sometimes a player won’t adapt to Scotland, other times form goes out the window. Looking over the last 10 years, here are 13 moves that didn’t work for player or Celtic.

1 . Vasilios Barkas This didn't work out for either club or player. Came in for a substantial £4.5m fee, making 24 appearances and leaving for free after the displays were lamented. | Getty Images

2 . Shane Duffy Another to have been signed in the Covid season. Joined from Brighton on loan but then admitted to a 'tough' season by the end of that. Performances were often lamented.Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

3 . Boli Bolingoli Signed in 2019 and caused a Covid ruckus in 2020. Broke quarantine rules by making a trip to Spain, without telling his club, and then returning and playing against Kilmarnock. His actions caused then-First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon to call for the postponement of Celtic’s next two games. Performances on the park didn't make the hassle worth it either.Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

4 . Albian Ajeti The 2020 window post-Covid was...ehm...not great. Ajeti was another expensive flop, moving from West Ham for a fee in the region of £5m. Fitness and performances put under the microscope before his Parkhead career ended without as much as an official goodbye. | Getty Images