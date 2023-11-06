The meeting to formally constitute Celtic FC took place on this day in 1887.

136 years ago today Celtic Football Club was born. Brother Walfrid was the man who helped found a club that would later become one of the most successfull and best supported in world football.

In those years, fans of all generations have witnessed some historical moments and plenty of ups and downs. From the early days of winning league titles, domestic cup competitions and thrashing Rangers 7-1 at Hampden in the Sun to the modern day - a famous Centenary double, three European finals, three magical nine-in-a-row era’s, a quadruple treble, once Invincible season. 116 trophies later, it has been some fairytale.

Just when it appeared the club were on their knees, step up Fergus McCann to herald a new dawn. It has been a rollercoaster ride for Celtic supporters but one that made the club what they are to this very day.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look back some of the highlights throughout those years:

1 . 136 years of Celtic Football Club: A look back at club’s remarkable unbroken history The Celtic FC team line-up for the 1887-88 season (back row left to right, players only) Willie Groves, Tom Maley, Paddy Gallagher, Willie Dunning, Willie Maley, Mick Dunbar, (front row left to right) Johnny Coleman, James McLaren, James Kelly, Neil McCallum, Mick McKeown.

2 . 136 years of Celtic Football Club: A look back at club’s remarkable unbroken history Jamaican striker Gil Heron known as ‘the Black Arrow’ playing for Celtic in 1951. Heron was the first black player at the club and father of musician and poet Gil Scott Heron.

3 . 136 years of Celtic Football Club: A look back at club’s remarkable unbroken history A Celtic team photo before their away match against Falkirk at Brockville Park in March 1955 (Back row left to right) J. Walsh, Bobby Evans, John Bonnar, Mike Haughney, Frank Meechan (Front row left to right) Bobby Collins, Sean Fallow, Jock Stein, Bert Peacock, Willie Fernie, Neil Mochan.