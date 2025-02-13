14 brilliant images of Rod Stewart's Celtic love affair throughout the years

Celtic boast many famous supporters within their impressive fanbase, and Sir Rod Stewart is one of them. Despite growing up with his father supporting Hibs, Stewart is diehard Hoops fan and has expressed his love for the club on many occasions, including in songs and books.

The iconic singer has been snapped many times over the years while attending matches at Parkhead. Stewart turned 80 just last month and he continues to attend fixtures to support his beloved Bhoys.

From performing at Celtic Park for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, to celebrating trophy wins with the team, we’ve put together some of the best photos from over the years of the Celtic-daft Rod Stewart in his element.

1 . European support Rod Stewart in attendance during Celtic's Champions League group clash with RSC Anderlecht in December 2017. | Getty Images

2 . Scottish League Cup glory Rod Stewart celebrates the 2015 triumph with Scott Brown and the team. | Getty Images

3 . Arriving in style Rod Stewart arrives at the stadium ready for kick-off. | Getty Images