14 brilliant images of Rod Stewart's Celtic love affair throughout the years

By Georgia Goulding
Published 13th Feb 2025, 13:51 BST

Rod Stewart is one of the many celebrity supporters who fiercely follow Celtic.

Celtic boast many famous supporters within their impressive fanbase, and Sir Rod Stewart is one of them. Despite growing up with his father supporting Hibs, Stewart is diehard Hoops fan and has expressed his love for the club on many occasions, including in songs and books.

The iconic singer has been snapped many times over the years while attending matches at Parkhead. Stewart turned 80 just last month and he continues to attend fixtures to support his beloved Bhoys.

From performing at Celtic Park for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, to celebrating trophy wins with the team, we’ve put together some of the best photos from over the years of the Celtic-daft Rod Stewart in his element.

Rod Stewart in attendance during Celtic's Champions League group clash with RSC Anderlecht in December 2017.

1. European support

Rod Stewart in attendance during Celtic's Champions League group clash with RSC Anderlecht in December 2017. | Getty Images

Rod Stewart celebrates the 2015 triumph with Scott Brown and the team.

2. Scottish League Cup glory

Rod Stewart celebrates the 2015 triumph with Scott Brown and the team. | Getty Images

Rod Stewart arrives at the stadium ready for kick-off.

3. Arriving in style

Rod Stewart arrives at the stadium ready for kick-off. | Getty Images

Rod Stewart attends the 2024 Glasgow Derby at Parkhead.

4. Still showing up to support the Bhoys

Rod Stewart attends the 2024 Glasgow Derby at Parkhead. | Getty Images

