Celtic could be set to clear some of the decks this summer - with several stars facing uncertain futures.

Recruitment at Parkhead has come under scrutinty this season. Some summer signings have failed to make inroads into the team under Brendan Rodgers and already have moved on via loan moves, while others look poised for exits further down the line.

Just two transfers, winger Nicolas Kuhn and striker Adam Idah, in January sparked fury from supporters who believed the board should have been doing more to back the boss. The next chance for that is the summer once this Premiership season ends, but there are other situations to assess.

Loan deals will be reviewed and decisions will be made on whether they will become permanent. There are also some Celtic stars who must decide whether or not to move for more regular games elsewhere.

Looking at 14 Hoops players, Glasgow World takes a run through who has a question mark hanging over them in the months ahead.

1 . Yuki Kobayashi The centre-back hasn't kicked a ball in anger under Brendan Rodgers. A loan is an option but a permanent move seems most likely given so few chances since his arrival from Vissel Kobe. Kashima Antlers one interested party and an option.

2 . Matt O'Riley The midfielder has confirmed a bid from Atletico Madrid in the winter was bounced back but he isn't wise to what will happen in the summer. After a good season, there will be interest in him and Atletico could come calling with a fee of £22.9m reported to be what's needed.

3 . Sead Haksabanovic Spent the season at struggling Stoke in the Championship and not exactly caught fire. One Rodgers could assess in pre-season but a return to the EFL or elsewhere may loom, with a permanent Stoke move far from a certainty.