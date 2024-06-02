A cup double is in the bag but the transfer work now fully takes centre stage for Celtic and Brendan Rodgers.

They had their critics throughout the 23/24 season but it ended with a super double, thanks to Premiership glory through another title and an Old Firm win over Rangers to clinch the Scottish Cup. Brendan Rodgers’ team weren’t at their best at times over the term and recruitment was criticised in the January transfer window.

More than enough was still in their locker though to deliver trophies and they will likely be strong next term. Celtic do have some uncertainties surrounding certain players though, with fans no doubt keen to see Adam Idah sign permanently after his loan from Norwich City.

Another star who spent the campaign on loan features in our lists while there are a host of players bound for the exit door. Here are 14 Celtic players with uncertain futures this summer.

1 . Yuki Kobayashi The centre-back hasn't kicked a ball in anger under Brendan Rodgers. A loan is an option but a permanent move seems most likely given so few chances since his arrival from Vissel Kobe. Kashima Antlers one side claimed to be an interested party and possibly an option.

2 . Matt O'Riley The midfielder has confirmed a bid from Atletico Madrid in the winter was bounced back but he isn't wise to what will happen in the summer. After a good season, there will be interest in him and Atletico could come calling with an eye-popping fee of £50m reported to be what's needed.

3 . Sead Haksabanovic Spent the season at struggling Stoke in the Championship and not exactly caught fire. One Rodgers could assess in pre-season but a return to the EFL or elsewhere may loom, with a permanent Stoke move far from a certainty.