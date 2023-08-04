Register
15 best Celtic transfers of the past decade ranked including current Liverpool and Brentford stars - gallery

GlasgowWorld lists the best Hoops signings over the last 10 years - who would you include?

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST

Celtic have unearthed a number of hidden gems throughout their 135-year history - Henrik Larsson, Paul McStay and Shunsuke Nakamura to name a few...

The next generation of Hoops fans will learn about the legendary Lisbon Lions and other Parkhead greats of years gone by. But the club’s recent period of unprecedented domestic success over the last decade has ensured supporters have witnessed an incredible wealth of talent come and go through the doors at Lennoxtown.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the 15 best signings Celtic have made since 2013. The list could divide opinion, so who would you include?

Perhaps a fairly bold inclusion considering he only joined Celtic in January, but the Canadian right-back’s stats make for particularly impressive reading. An aggressive and tough-tackling defender who wears his heart on his sleeve. Created a very positive impression during the second half of last season, helping Ange Postecoglou’s side to a record-breaking eighth domestic treble.

Perhaps a fairly bold inclusion considering he only joined Celtic in January, but the Canadian right-back’s stats make for particularly impressive reading. An aggressive and tough-tackling defender who wears his heart on his sleeve. Created a very positive impression during the second half of last season, helping Ange Postecoglou’s side to a record-breaking eighth domestic treble. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Arrived as somewhat of an unknown quantity for £350k from Manchester City’s youth ranks. The Dutch full-back was blessed with blistering pace and within 18 months was sold to German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for £11.5m plus add-ons.

Arrived as somewhat of an unknown quantity for £350k from Manchester City’s youth ranks. The Dutch full-back was blessed with blistering pace and within 18 months was sold to German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for £11.5m plus add-ons.

The tricky playmaker’s quality shone through and showed just how important an asset he was to the team with several telling contributions including scoring the only goal of the 2018 League Cup Final against former club Aberdeen. Left for AFC Bournemouth in the summer of 2021.

The tricky playmaker’s quality shone through and showed just how important an asset he was to the team with several telling contributions including scoring the only goal of the 2018 League Cup Final against former club Aberdeen. Left for AFC Bournemouth in the summer of 2021.

