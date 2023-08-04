Celtic have unearthed a number of hidden gems throughout their 135-year history - Henrik Larsson, Paul McStay and Shunsuke Nakamura to name a few...
The next generation of Hoops fans will learn about the legendary Lisbon Lions and other Parkhead greats of years gone by. But the club’s recent period of unprecedented domestic success over the last decade has ensured supporters have witnessed an incredible wealth of talent come and go through the doors at Lennoxtown.
Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the 15 best signings Celtic have made since 2013. The list could divide opinion, so who would you include?
1. Celtic’s best transfers of the past decade - gallery (GlasW)
2. Alistair Johnston - 15th
Perhaps a fairly bold inclusion considering he only joined Celtic in January, but the Canadian right-back’s stats make for particularly impressive reading. An aggressive and tough-tackling defender who wears his heart on his sleeve. Created a very positive impression during the second half of last season, helping Ange Postecoglou’s side to a record-breaking eighth domestic treble. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
3. Jeremie Frimpong - 14th
Arrived as somewhat of an unknown quantity for £350k from Manchester City’s youth ranks. The Dutch full-back was blessed with blistering pace and within 18 months was sold to German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for £11.5m plus add-ons.
4. Ryan Christie - 13th
The tricky playmaker’s quality shone through and showed just how important an asset he was to the team with several telling contributions including scoring the only goal of the 2018 League Cup Final against former club Aberdeen. Left for AFC Bournemouth in the summer of 2021.