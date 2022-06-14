Celtic have been strongly linked with a variety of players in recent months with manager Ange Postecoglou seemingly keeping his options open in terms of signing targets this summer.

The Hoops boss is reportedly keen to strengthen his backline, with the addition of a left-back and possibly another centre-half his main priorities.

Another area that might require reinforcements is the goalkeeping position following the departure of Greek flop Vasilis Barkas on loan to Dutch club FC Utrecht last week.

It leaves the Parkhead side with only Joe Hart and Scott Bain as senior keepers, which could tempt Postecoglou into the transfer market.

Celtic are gearing up for the Champions League group stages next season and the Australian will be eager to bolster his first-team squad with added experience over the coming weeks.

So who have Celtic already been linked with so far this summer? GlasgowWorld takes a look at 15 players that are on the club’s radar.

1. Alexandro Bernabei (Lanus) 21yo - Left-back appears to be high on Postecoglou's target list. The Argentinian made 24 appearances for the Primera Division side, providing two assists. Celtic have had an opening offer knocked back.

2. Vinicius Souza (KV Mechelen) 22yo - Defensive midfielder has enjoyed an impressive season in on loan in Belgium. Could be a potential replacement for Bitton/Rogic.

3. Rabbi Matondo (Schalke) 21yo - Winger is attracting plenty of interest after a successful loan spell at Cercle Brugge last season. He scored 10 goals in 27 starts in the Belgian Pro League.

4. Francisco Ortega (Velez Sarsfield) 23yo - Left-back has reportedly been the subject to positive scouting reports. The Argentinian performed well in the Under-20 World Cup and earned a call-up to the Under-23 Olympic team on the back of his performances.