Register
BREAKING

17 famous Celtic fans ranked by net worth including Snoop Dogg and £237m music icon

Celtic are one of the best-supported clubs not only in Scotland but across the globe.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Mar 2024, 15:29 GMT

Celtic are undoubtedly one of the biggest football clubs in the world, boasting a massive fanbase both in Glasgow and across the globe. The Hoops enjoy an average attendance of more than 58,000 this season and millions more watch each game from wherever they call home.

Consistent European football has seen Celtic travel across the continent for decades and their fanbase has only increased. Their core also remains as passionate as ever and there is no shortage of celebrity supporters.

From comedians to iconic musicians and even a former WWE professional wrestler, Celtic have a mixed and massive fanbase. Below, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at some of those fans and ranked them in terms of net worth.

Reported net worth - £2.37m

1. Bobby Gillespie, musician

Reported net worth - £2.37m

Reported net worth - £3.16m

2. Frankie Boyle, comedian

Reported net worth - £3.16m

Reported net worth - £3.95m

3. John Higgins, snooker player

Reported net worth - £3.95m

Reported net worth - £3.95m

4. Martin Compston, actor

Reported net worth - £3.95m

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowWWE