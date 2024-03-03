Celtic are undoubtedly one of the biggest football clubs in the world, boasting a massive fanbase both in Glasgow and across the globe. The Hoops enjoy an average attendance of more than 58,000 this season and millions more watch each game from wherever they call home.

Consistent European football has seen Celtic travel across the continent for decades and their fanbase has only increased. Their core also remains as passionate as ever and there is no shortage of celebrity supporters.

From comedians to iconic musicians and even a former WWE professional wrestler, Celtic have a mixed and massive fanbase. Below, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at some of those fans and ranked them in terms of net worth.

1 . Bobby Gillespie, musician Reported net worth - £2.37m

2 . Frankie Boyle, comedian Reported net worth - £3.16m

3 . John Higgins, snooker player Reported net worth - £3.95m

4 . Martin Compston, actor Reported net worth - £3.95m