It was a night that will live long in the memory of Celtic fans as they coasted over the line to title glory.

Against a side they have had their troubles against this season, Brendan Rodgers’ team smashed Kilmarnock 5-0 on their own plastic to clinch the precious Premiership trophy. Victory over Rangers at the weekend meant a point was needed against either Killie or St Mirren this week to fully seal the deal, and they delivered a demolition job.

Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda James Forrest and Matt O’Riley’s two goals were more than enough to spark wild scenes in the Chadwick Stand, with singing ensuing from minute one to well past the full-time whistle.

The snappers were in place to capture a night of memorable Hoops moments and performances from a range of stars on the pitch. In the stands, Celtic fans gave their vocal chords a lengthy exercise with celebrations no doubt lasting into the night and weekend. Here are 18 of the best photos from the game at Rugby Park.

1 . Emotional scenes Celtic fans hold up a tifo of Tommy Burns with a banner which reads 'You're playing for a people and a cause' Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

2 . Poignant tributes Both sides paid tribute to the late Tommy Burns pre-match.

3 . Flying high The banner was on display for a lengthy amount of time pre-match as ultimate respect was shown.