18 incomings and outgoings during Brendan Rodgers first transfer window in 2016 - where are they now?
A look back at the transfer movement during the Northern Irishman’s first window as Celtic boss in the summer of 2016.
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is back at Parkhead for a second spell and is busy recruiting players ahead of the upcoming season as they look to build on the success of last term.
The Hoops boss has already tied down three first-team stars on new long-term deals, while Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and Australian winger Marco Tilio have joined from Valerenga and Melbourne City respectively.
Further new additions are expected to arrive as Rodgers looks to put his own stamp on things after inheriting the squad left behind by Ange Postecoglou, but regardless of what happens this summer it’s highly unlikely to be as busy a window as the one the Northern Irishman oversaw upon his arrival at the start of his first spell in May 2016.
After replacing Ronny Deila as manager, Rodgers immediately set about identifying potential recruits with 19 players coming and going during that summer transfer window.
Seven years on, GlasgowWorld takes a look at where each and every one of those new signings and departed players are now...