3 . Roy Keane

Those of a younger generation, who have only seen Roy Keane as a pundit on Sky will know that he's not the most patient of people at the best of times. But it's fair to say that even now he has mellowed a lot in comparison to his playing days where he was known for him immense, aggression, stamina and ability to break up opposition attacks. Keane was past his best by the time he arrived at Celtic but merits his place in this list based on his incredible career in the game. | Getty Images