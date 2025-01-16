Celtic are known for playing possession orientated football that is pleasing on the eye but they also have a history of some fearful hardmen.
These are the guys who strike fear into the opposition and the ones you’d like to avoid a 50-50 with at all costs. Players like Arne Engels and Reo Hatate are technical marvels but the players on this list, as well as technical ability, also had ability to really mix it physically.
When all else fails, the ability to be physical and grind out results can be a key to titles that Celtic have grown accustomed to. The Hoops have often been blessed with a number of no-nonsense tough tackling enforcers that have been able to win their individual duels across the pitch.
Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at 19 of the toughest players to have ever wore the iconic green and white kit but who do you think was the toughest?
1. Scott Brown
Scott Brown was an all-action tough-tackling midfielder who dominated the middle of the park throughout his 14 seasons at Celtic.
Serving as captain for 11 years, Brown was a huge presence on the pitch for the Hoops, who rarely lost an individual battle despite standing at just 5ft9. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Thomas Gravesen
Former Galactico Thomas Gravesen was the all-action midfield enforcer before Scott Brown's arrival, and the short-term replacement for Roy Keane in the holding role.
The Danish international lifted a league and cup double in his only season at Parkhead and was a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park. | Getty Images
3. Roy Keane
Those of a younger generation, who have only seen Roy Keane as a pundit on Sky will know that he's not the most patient of people at the best of times.
But it's fair to say that even now he has mellowed a lot in comparison to his playing days where he was known for him immense, aggression, stamina and ability to break up opposition attacks.
Keane was past his best by the time he arrived at Celtic but merits his place in this list based on his incredible career in the game. | Getty Images
4. Johan Mjallby
Johan Mjallby acquired the nickname "Big Dolph" during his time at Parkhead - the inference being that he bore an uncanny resemblance to Hollywood action star and fellow Swede Dolph Lundgren.
And when your nicknamed Ivan Drago you know you are a force to be reckoned with.
The 6ft 6 centre back was a mainstay in Celtic's defence from 1996 and 2004, who also returned to be Neil Lennon's assistant manager after his retirement. | Getty Images
