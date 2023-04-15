20 brilliant pictures of Celtic fans supporting their team this season

Can you spot yourself in any of these photos? Here are some of the best ones...

Celtic fans have been on another memorable journey this season, enjoying the adventure of Champions League group stage football and experience more domestic success in their quest for a historic Treble-winning campaign.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have maintained their relentless form and pursuit towards an eleventh top-flight title in 12 years, playing some fantastic football in the process both on their travels at Celtic Park.

The Hoops lifted the first piece of silverware on offer this season, beating city rivals Rangers 2-1 to retain the League Cup and are on course for a clean sweep of trophies this term, with a Scottish Cup semi-fina against Michael Beale’s side taking place later this month.

Victory at Hampden Park would move Celtic to the brink of a Treble, given they currently sit 12 points clear and effectively wrapped up the Premiership title by winning last weekend’s Glasgow derby.

There is just two more league games to go before the split and potentially another six matches after that for the Parkhead club.

Here is a selection of 20 brilliant photos of Hoops fans supporting their beloved team this season...

1 . A large group of Celtic supporters cheer on their side against Sydney FC during the inaugural Super Cup in November.

2 . Celtic fans unveil a banner reading “unbowed, unbroken” during last weekend’s Old Firm derby against Rangers

3 . Celtic fans display the Irish flag in green, white and orange smoke bombs with a banner captioned ‘It’s not going away you know’

4 . Celebrations in full flow at the final whistle after beating Rangers 2-1 in the Viaplay League Cup Final at Hampden Park on February 26.