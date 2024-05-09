Celtic are well-known for their worldwide fanbase having established themselves as a global presence through their long history. Parkhead is packed out week after week, but there are also hundreds of thousands of fans watching around the world on television.

Given the global nature of Celtic’s following, there are unsurprisingly a fair amount of celebrities who identify as Hoops. With that in mind, we have rounded up a list of 20 famous Celtic fans along with their reported net worths, with these celebrity fans likely to be watching the Old Firm this weekend. Take a look below as we take you through the list.