A number of professional footballers have previously admitted they have a close affinity to the Parkhead club.

As the countdown to the 2023/24 season continues, new Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been assessing his squad closely ahead of next week’s trip to the Algarve for a week of warm-weather training.

The Bhoys will be eager to continue their dominance of Scottish football next season and make progress in the Champions League group stage as the Northern Irishman manager prepares to kick-start his second spell at the club.

Celtic are renowned for having a massive global following and a number of professional footballers - both past and present - who have NOT had the chance to pull on the green and white shirt are well known for being avid followers of the club.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at 20 famous players who have confessed to being a fan of the Hoops...

1 . Ray Houghton Born and raised in Castlemilk before becoming and Irish World Cup hero, ex-Liverpool midfielder Houghton previously recalled how he received abuse and death threats from a section of Rangers fans when he opted for a move to Anfield over Ibrox in 1987.

2 . Stan Collymore Popular broadcaster and former Nottingham Forest striker Collymore is never afraid to air an opinion on events in Scottish football and previously stated to being a Rangers fan before changing allegiance to Celtic after receiving various forms of abuse. He commented: “Celtic fans worldwide. I was told as a kid you were my enemy. I learned you’re my closest friends.”

3 . Darren Fletcher The Manchester United stalwart has never hidden from the fact he grew up a Hoops supporter but once declared there was more chance of him joining Rangers over his boyhood heroes during his playing career. Photo: IAN MACNICOL

4 . Kevin Großkreutz Former Borussia Dortmund utility man and Hoops target Grosskretuz previously spoke about his fondness for the Bhoys in 2014, stating he has a great affinity for the club after paying a visit to a Celtic pub in Glasgow. He added: “The people started signing my name. I will never forget that. There is a connection between Celtic and Dortmund supporters.”