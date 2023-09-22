Celtic have made a number of successful signings over the years, and a few of very forgettable ones. For every Henrik Larsson and Danny McGrain you have players like Kundai Benyu and Pawel Brozek.

Those two are just a few of the names we’ve identified as some of the easily forgotten pieces of transfer business conducted by the Parkhead side over the last two decades that you might not remember very well.

It’s important to note that not everyone on this list is a bad player. However, not every player is a perfect fit for the club they join and the vast majority of Celtic fans might struggle to recall several of the signings we have put together.

Current manager Brendan Rodgers oversaw his fair share of shocking additions along with Neil Lennon and Ronny Deila.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out 20 players that played for Celtic that you perhaps forgot even pulled on the green and white jersey:

1 . 20 signings you’ve forgotten played for Celtic over the last two decades

2 . Mubarak Wakaso - Midfielder The pacy on-loan Rubin Kazan winger hit the ground running with a debut goal away to Red Bull Salzburg in the Europa League group stages in 2014 and had Celtic fans waxing lyrical, but it proved to be his only highlight. Could never reach the heights expected of him and quickly fell down the pecking order. His spell came to a quiet end.

3 . Oliver Kapo - Midfielder Joined Celtic on a free transfer in November 2010 and had been effectively thrown a career lifeline by Neil Lennon after his big-money move to Wigan ended disastrously. The former Juventus star was given number 77 jersey, but no sooner had he arrived in Glasgow’s east end on an initial three-month loan deal, he was shown the door after a bitter contract dispute. Made just two starts.

4 . Pawel Brozek - Striker Initially wanted by Rangers, The Polish forward ended up on the other side of Glasgow in January 2012. Was a prolific goal scorer in his homeland with Wisla Krakow but struggled to find his shooting boots in Scotland though during an unconvincing loan stint from Turkish outfit Trabzonspor. Started just once, coming off the bench on two further occasions as he failed to nail down a regular starting place.