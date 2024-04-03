21 celebrities supporting Celtic in Rangers derby clash, including sporting legends and music icons

A list of some household celebrity names who will be backing the Hoops in the Old Firm Derby.

A mouthwatering clash between Celtic and Rangers will get underway this weekend and the Hoops will be holding out for a statement win to keep their rivals at bay. Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently ahead of their Glasgow opponents but by just a single point. Rangers also have a very important game in-hand.

Fans across the world will be tuning in to watch the Old Firm clash at Ibrox this Sunday, and like any football club, Celtic have their fair share of famous names in their corner. Take a look at the list below at 21 celebrities who have donned the famous Green and White as we look ahead to this weekend’s potential title-deciding match.

The Scottish singer and frontman of Primal Scream said in 2021 that the biggest love in his life is Celtic FC.

1. Bobby Gillespie, musician

The Scottish snooker icon is a fierce Celtic fan and loves to watch his side take on Rangers.

2. John Higgins, snooker player

The 'Line of Duty' star and Soccer Aid regular is a diehard Hoops supporter.

3. Martin Compston, actor

Stephen Farrelly, or Sheamus inside the WWE ring, supports Celtic and Liverpool, as well as NFL side the Tennessee Titans.

4. Sheamus, wrestler

