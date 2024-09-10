Celtic have made a number of successful signings over the years - and a number of very forgettable ones...

For every Henrik Larsson and Virgil van Dijk you get major flops like Zheng Zhi and Rami Gershon.

Those two are just a few of the names we’ve identified as some of the easily forgotten pieces of transfer business conducted by the Hoops over the last two decades that you might not remember very well.

While not everyone on this list is a bad player, not every player is a perfect fit for the club they join. And, in this case, the vast majority of Celtic fans might struggle to recall several of the signings we have put together.

Current manager Brendan Rodgers will hope he has unearthed a few gems in £11m signing Arne Engels and centre-back Auston Trusty during the summer transfer windows, but his predecessors like Neil Lennon and Ronny Deila oversaw their fair share of terrible additions.

Here, GlasgowWorld identifies 21 players that rocked up at Parkhead that you might have forgot even pulled on the green and white jersey.

Holmbert Fridjonsson - Forward Icelandic frontman spent time on trial with Celtic and Heracles in the Netherlands before opting to sign a four-year deal with the Glasgow giants after talks with two former teammates who both played previously in Scotland. However, he exited having failed to feature in any competitive first-team games.

Lassad Nouioui - Forward Tunisian attacker was signed by Neil Lennon, making 19 appearances and scoring three goals during his only season in 2012 before he was released. Was forced to retire in May 2018 having spent 10 days in a coma after collapsing from a heart attack while training with Spanish Third Division side Toldeo.

Du Wei - Defender Had captained the China Under-21 Olympic teams before moving on a six-month loan in 2005 from Shanghai Shenua. Made one appearance for the first-team in the ill-fated Scottish Cup defeat to Clyde in January 2006 at Broadwood and was hooked at half-time after conceding a penalty and being given the runaround.

Henri Camara - Celtic Senegalese international completed a £1.5m season-long loan switch from Wolves in July 2004 under Martin O'Neill with the option to make the deal permanent. Was aiming to follow in Larsson's footsteps but never came close to replicating the Swedish legend. Had blistering speed but could never adapt to Celtic's style of football and was little more than a passenger in some games.