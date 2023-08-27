A number of professional footballers have previously admitted they have a close affinity to the Parkhead club.

With the 2023/24 season in full swing and the first Old Firm derby of the season on Sunday, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to claim maximum points against fierce rivals Rangers at Ibrox.

The Hoops head across the city to Govan for the first time since their heavy 3-0 defeat back in May - Ange Postecoglou’s last derby as manager of the Parkhead club.

Celtic are renowned for having a massive global following and a number of professional footballers - both past and present - who have NOT had the chance to pull on the green and white shirt are well known for being avid followers of the club.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at 21 famous players who have confessed to being a fan of the Hoops...

1 . Barry Bannan The Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has clearly outlined where his allegiances lie after nailing his colours well and truly to the mast while appearing as a guest on a Celtic podcast. A boyhood Hoops fan who has made no secret of his affection for the Parkhead club.

2 . Darren Fletcher The Manchester United stalwart has never hidden from the fact he grew up a Hoops supporter but once declared there was more chance of him joining Rangers over his boyhood heroes during his playing career. Photo: Ash Donelon

3 . Kevin Grosskreutz Former Borussia Dortmund utility man and Hoops target Grosskretuz previously spoke about his fondness for the Bhoys in 2014, stating he has a great affinity for the club after paying a visit to a Celtic pub in Glasgow. He added: “The people started signing my name. I will never forget that. There is a connection between Celtic and Dortmund supporters.”