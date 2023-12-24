Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers saw his side get their league campaign back on track with a 2-0 win over rock-bottom Livingston on Sunday to alleviate some pressure on the Northern Irishman after back-to-back defeats.

The Hoops host their bitter rivals at Parkhead on December 30 and the match will be watched with interest by a number of famous faces from across the globe. Celtic are renowned for having a massive following and a number of professional footballers - both past and present - who have NOT had the chance to pull on the green and white shirt are well known for being avid followers of the club.