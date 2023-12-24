Register
21 famous footballers who support Celtic including former Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester Utd stars

Professional footballers, both past and present, have previously admitted they have a close affinity to the Hoops

Published 24th Dec 2023, 11:57 GMT

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is nearing the halfway stage and the latest Old Firm derby instalment takes place in just under a weeks' time.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers saw his side get their league campaign back on track with a 2-0 win over rock-bottom Livingston on Sunday to alleviate some pressure on the Northern Irishman after back-to-back defeats.

The Hoops host their bitter rivals at Parkhead on December 30 and the match will be watched with interest by a number of famous faces from across the globe. Celtic are renowned for having a massive following and a number of professional footballers - both past and present - who have NOT had the chance to pull on the green and white shirt are well known for being avid followers of the club.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at 21 famous players who have confessed to being a fan of the Hoops...

1. Andy Robertson

The Liverpool full-back recently stated he “always dreamed” of playing for Celtic at the peak of his career and isn’t ruling out turning that into a reality in the future. Was previously part of the club’s youth set-up at one point and he was infamously let go because of his apparent lack of size at the time.

2. Billy Bremner

One of the game’s greatest tough-tackling midfielders, Leeds and Scotland hero Bremner was a lifelong fan of the club with a hard man reputation.

3. Barry Bannan

The Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has clearly outlined where his allegiances lie after nailing his colours well and truly to the mast while appearing as a guest on a Celtic podcast. A boyhood Hoops fan who has made no secret of his affection for the Parkhead club.

4. Alan Brazil

The one-time Ipswich, Tottenham and Manchester United forward is often heard presenting on TalkSPORT and is a lifelong Celtic fan. He famously apologised to former boss Ange Postecoglou on air after doubting the Australian’s credential upon his arrival in Glasgow’s East End two years ago.

