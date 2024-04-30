His Celtic squad will undergo some changes in the summer but could Brendan Rodgers turn to some of his old charges?

The Irishman has his eyes focused on a double with the Hoops, with a lead in the Premiership and Scottish Cup final spot booked. Soon attentions will turn to the summer transfer window with rumours already rife about who could be coming in.

A new goalkeeper will be looked at with number one Joe Hart retiring once the season concludes. Defensive areas could be looked at too while Matt O’Riley attracts interest in midfield. The forward line has also had scrutiny this season and may be an area Rodgers looks at.

From stars currently with Arsenal, West Ham United, Manchester United, we look through Rodgers’ past with Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool, his first stint at Celtic and Leicester City to see who he may look to reunite with come the summer.

1 . Michail Antonio (West Ham United) Played a game for Rodgers at Reading at the start of his career. Now 34 and would provide experience to a striker department which will be threadbare come the summer.

2 . Ben Hamer (Watford) Another man Rodgers had at Reading. Wouldn't be coming in as number one at 36 but could serve as a reliable back-up with Benjamin Siegrist reportedly on the way out. Out of contract in the summer.

3 . Jonjo Shelvey (Çaykur Rizespor) Rolled back the years in Turkey this season after spells at Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. Could be to former Liverpool boss Rodgers what Aaron Mooy was to Ange Postecoglou for a season.