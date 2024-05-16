The Celtic celebs and famous faces have been out in force to hail Brendan Rodgers’ side after another title triumph.

A 5-0 win over Kilmarnock is sending the Premiership title back to Glasgow’s east-end, and a whole host of people have had their say. From worldwide clothing brands, political figures like Humza Yousaf, and club heroes such as Odsonne Edouard, there’s no shortage of praise for the current Celtic squad.

Right-back Alistair Johnston told Sky: “[It feels] Amazing, amazing. I don't think this ever gets old, you ask Callum McGregor or James Forrest and I see the joy in their face, this doesn't get old.

“This is only my second one, but man when you get one like this it just keeps you wanting more and more and more. Wow, what an amazing feeling and what an amazing support, even away here. It's special, really special.

“This team's had our number all year, and again they've been really well coached, this is a really difficult place to come and play, set up really well but that was a champions performance. It felt good to go out, not on a whimper, but to go out strong, flex our muscles a bit and show why we are the best team in Scotland.”

Here’s how the galaxy of Celtic famous faces reacted to clinching the title.

