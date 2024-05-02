24 free agent strikers Rangers could sign this summer including West Ham ace, former target and Euro wildcards

Rangers could sign a host of strikers as free agents this summer.

By Ben Banks
Published 2nd May 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 19:05 BST

Rangers could be on a striker hunt this summer but who will they turn to in search of goals?

Cyriel Dessers has proven an Ibrox enigma this term. He has been the club’s leading scorer and while his numbers are impressive, his overall play has been questioned by pundits and fans alike.

With Fabio Silva, Kemar Roofe and Abdallah Sima all heading for the exit door as things stand, it leaves boss Philippe Clement with some forward decisions to make. Most notably, who can help take the load off Dessers through the middle.

The Belgian will no doubt have his targets but perhaps more than one will be needed, which may mean some savvy shopping. Glasgow World has scoured the top European leagues to pick out some candidates coming out of contract for Rangers to look at.

From a West Ham star to a former target and a host of European alternatives, there is set to be plenty for Rangers and others to choose from.

Current club: Sheffield United

1. Oliver McBurnie

Current club: Sheffield United Photo: Stu Forster

Current club: Brest

2. Steve Mounie

Current club: Brest

Current club: RB Salzburg

3. Sekou Koita

Current club: RB Salzburg Photo: Andreas Schaad

Current club: Werder Bremen

4. Nick Woltemade

Current club: Werder Bremen

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
