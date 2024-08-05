25 cracking photos from Celtic Flag Day: Man Utd icon makes appearance + star gives young fan a brilliant gift

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:15 BST

Celtic ran out comfortable winners in their Premiership opener.

Celtic fans and players enjoyed a great afternoon on Flag Day as they romped to victory over Kilmarnock.

Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn and Anthony Ralston goals sealed a 4-0 stroll on the opening day of Premiership action. The snappers were in attendance to take some brilliant photos, including that of a Man Utd icon attending the game and one star’s brilliant gift to one young supporter.

Goalscorer Kuhn said of the game to Celtic TV: “We’ve scored four goals in the last four games and we didn’t concede a goal today, so it’s a happy day. I’m happy that I scored but for the team it was just nice to get a good start.”

Next up for Celtic is a double-header with Hibs, first in the league at Easter Road and then in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 at home. Here are 25 of the best photos from Sunday’s Flag Day,

Manager Rodgers and skipper McGregor carried last season's reward down the Celtic Way pre-match.

1. The famous walk

Manager Rodgers and skipper McGregor carried last season's reward down the Celtic Way pre-match. | Getty Images

Celtic players and manager pose with the famous trophy.

2. All smiles (ish)

Celtic players and manager pose with the famous trophy. | Getty Images

New Celtic goalkeepers Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel take in the surroundings during their warm-up

3. A new look

New Celtic goalkeepers Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel take in the surroundings during their warm-up | Getty Images

Celtic fans tifo display ahead of kick-off against Kilmarnock as last season's championship flag is raised.

4. Fly the flag

Celtic fans tifo display ahead of kick-off against Kilmarnock as last season's championship flag is raised. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Premiership
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice