Celtic fans and players enjoyed a great afternoon on Flag Day as they romped to victory over Kilmarnock.
Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn and Anthony Ralston goals sealed a 4-0 stroll on the opening day of Premiership action. The snappers were in attendance to take some brilliant photos, including that of a Man Utd icon attending the game and one star’s brilliant gift to one young supporter.
Goalscorer Kuhn said of the game to Celtic TV: “We’ve scored four goals in the last four games and we didn’t concede a goal today, so it’s a happy day. I’m happy that I scored but for the team it was just nice to get a good start.”
Next up for Celtic is a double-header with Hibs, first in the league at Easter Road and then in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 at home. Here are 25 of the best photos from Sunday’s Flag Day,
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.