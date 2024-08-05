Celtic fans and players enjoyed a great afternoon on Flag Day as they romped to victory over Kilmarnock.

Reo Hatate, Liam Scales, Nicolas Kuhn and Anthony Ralston goals sealed a 4-0 stroll on the opening day of Premiership action. The snappers were in attendance to take some brilliant photos, including that of a Man Utd icon attending the game and one star’s brilliant gift to one young supporter.

Goalscorer Kuhn said of the game to Celtic TV: “We’ve scored four goals in the last four games and we didn’t concede a goal today, so it’s a happy day. I’m happy that I scored but for the team it was just nice to get a good start.”

Next up for Celtic is a double-header with Hibs, first in the league at Easter Road and then in the Premier Sports Cup last 16 at home. Here are 25 of the best photos from Sunday’s Flag Day,

1 . The famous walk Manager Rodgers and skipper McGregor carried last season's reward down the Celtic Way pre-match. | Getty Images

2 . All smiles (ish) Celtic players and manager pose with the famous trophy. | Getty Images

3 . A new look New Celtic goalkeepers Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel take in the surroundings during their warm-up | Getty Images

4 . Fly the flag Celtic fans tifo display ahead of kick-off against Kilmarnock as last season's championship flag is raised. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group