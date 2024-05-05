Brendan Rodgers could be going defensive shopping this summer at Celtic- but just who will he target?

The Hoops boss has not had his troubles to seek in the centre-back department this season. He has settled on Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales as his first choice-pairing, but not without a raft of injury woes.

Carter-Vickers has spent time out with injury, while Nat Phillips had to be signed from Liverpool on a six-month loan deal in August for emergency cover. New signings for this season like Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke have struggled to make a sustained impression in Hoops.

Yuki Kobayashi meanwhile hasn’t kicked a ball in anger this campaign. The department might be busy but Rodgers may look for more competition to push others on.

From a Man Utd star to Champions League-experienced aces, Glasgow World rakes through the top European leagues and teams to select 25 centre-backs available to Celtic and others for free in the summer transfer window

1 . Cedric Kipre Current club: West Brom

2 . David Affengruber Current club: SK Sturm Graz

3 . Merveille Bokadi Current club: Standard Liege