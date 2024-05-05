25 defenders Celtic could sign for free this summer including Man Utd star and Champions League-ready aces

There are plenty of free transfer moves Celtic could pull off in defence - from a Man Utd man to players who’ve featured in the Champions League.

By Ben Banks
Published 5th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 5th May 2024, 19:22 BST

Brendan Rodgers could be going defensive shopping this summer at Celtic- but just who will he target?

The Hoops boss has not had his troubles to seek in the centre-back department this season. He has settled on Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales as his first choice-pairing, but not without a raft of injury woes.

Carter-Vickers has spent time out with injury, while Nat Phillips had to be signed from Liverpool on a six-month loan deal in August for emergency cover. New signings for this season like Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke have struggled to make a sustained impression in Hoops.

Yuki Kobayashi meanwhile hasn’t kicked a ball in anger this campaign. The department might be busy but Rodgers may look for more competition to push others on.

From a Man Utd star to Champions League-experienced aces, Glasgow World rakes through the top European leagues and teams to select 25 centre-backs available to Celtic and others for free in the summer transfer window

1. Cedric Kipre

2. David Affengruber

3. Merveille Bokadi

4. Willy Boly

