25 full-back's Celtic could sign this summer with Leeds United, Arsenal and West Ham stars turning candidates

Stars from Arsenal, Leeds United, West Ham and European heavyweights could be available to Celtic this coming transfer window.

By Ben Banks
Published 2nd May 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 21:14 BST

Celtic are set to go summer shopping in the transfer window and a full-back may be on their mind.

At right-back, the Hoops are strong with Canadian international Alistair Johnston and academy product Anthony Ralston in their ranks. But it’s a different kettle of fish on the left with Greg Taylor the only senior option.

That has left Ralston and Liam Scales acting as deputies, with Alexandro Bernabei loaned out after failing to impress consistently. That could see them plunged into the market for a new player who can play full-back, but other positions need addressed.

A goalkeeper will be needed for boss Brendan Rodgers with Joe Hart retiring, centre-back options have failed to make inroads into the team beyond Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales, with forward areas also up for scrutiny.

Looking at stars coming out of contract at Arsenal, Leeds United, West Ham United and more, we look at 25 options for Celtic may consider.

Current club: RWD Molenbeek

1. Felipe Abner (LB)

Current club: Millwall

2. Danny McNamara (RB)

Current club: Nordsjaelland

3. Martin Frese (LB)

Current club: PSG

4. Layvin Kurzawa (LB)

West HamArsenalLeeds UnitedLiam Scales

