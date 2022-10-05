The Scottish champions have it all to do in Group F after this latest defeat against the Bundesliga outfit.

Andre Silva of RB Leipzig scores their team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League group F match between RB Leipzig and Celtic

Celtic wasted a number of good opportunities against RB Leipzig as they fell to their second Champions League group stage defeat, leaving them to prop up the foot of the table with just one point after three games.

The Hoops were seeking to end their dreadful away record in Germany having failed to win any of their 13 previous visits stretching back to 1961.

They got off to the worst possible start in Saxony when star striker Christopher Nkunku squeezed home the opener from a tight angle after 27 minutes following a period of early Leipzig dominance.

Leipzig's Portugese forward Andre Silva celebrates scoring the 2-1 goal with his team-mates

However, Jota’s beautifully crafted leveller came as a result of good pressure in midfield and despite conceding a further two goals with Andre Silva netting on both occasions in the second half, they will return to Parkhead upbeat about their chances of securing three points against the mid-table Bundesliga side in the reverse fixture at Parkhead.

Ange Postecoglou’s depleted side will also have plenty of regrets. Too often they failed to finish off chances in front of goal, and in turn they were severely punished once more.

On paper, Leipzig looked prime for the taking as they had only won two of their last six games in all competitions and were comprehensively beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening Group F clash.

The current Celtic squad’s lack of experience at this elite level is costing them dearly and defeat to the Germans again next week could effectively rule them out of the equation for a runners-up spot behind likely group winners Real Madrid.

GlasgowWorld reflects on the three main talking points on another frustrating night for Celtic in Europe.

Nkunku oozes class

It’s easy to see why RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku is attracting strong Premier League interest, with Chelsea understood to be leading the race for his signature.

The £60million-rated Frenchman boasts an already impressive goal return so far this season, despite his team’s average start to the Bundesliga and his pace, dribbling ability and scoring prowess was on full display here.

Leipzig's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku scores the opening goal which was then called offside

The 24-year-old has been directly involved in 39 league goals since the start of last season, scoring 26 times in that period - becoming one of only five players to have registered double figures for both goals and assists in that period.

Nkunku’s versatility, be it as a lone striker, operating out wide or in a supporting No10 role, was evident throughout and he maintained his performance level while display his clinical edge in front of goal. Chelsea are willing to splash the cash for one of European football’s most exciting attacking prospects.

McGregor injury concern

Ange Postecoglou doesn’t have his injury problems to seek at present with key players such as Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt already on the sidelines.

Now it appears the skipper, Callum McGregor is the latest name to visit the treatment table with a knee problem he was unable to shake off in the first-half.

Ange Postecoglou embraces Callum McGregor as they are substituted for Oliver Abildgaard

McGregor went down shortly after losing the ball in the lead up to Leipzig’s opening goal and despite his best attempts to solider on, it was clear the Scotland international was in some discomfort and had to be replaced by debutant Oliver Abildgaard.

Celtic fans will hope McGregor - who is due to serve a one-match suspension during Saturday’s Premiership clash against St Johnstone in Perth - doesn’t face too long out.

Hart holds hands up

The experienced Joe Hart has earned extensive praise for his performances over the past 14 months and rightly so given the number of high-profile saves he has made.

However, this was a night to forget for the former England international, who despite making a number of important stops, will be haunted by his horrendous pass out straight to Dominik Szoboszlai who teed up Andre Silva to convert number three.

Joe Hart embraces Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Celtic after their sides defeat

The goal came just 37 seconds after VAR had ruled out a goal for Marco Rose’s side and Hart will hope his moment of madness doesn’t happen again.