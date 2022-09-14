3 major talking points as Reo Hatate secures share of the spoils for Celtic in Warsaw

The Hoops were held to a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk despite dominating the majority of the tie in Poland.

Celtic had to settle for a share of the spoils during their 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw but the Scottish champions will feel they deserved more than a point.

Ange Postecoglou’s side dictated most of the play but were unable to turn their dominance into more goals after Reo Hatate’s deflected effort on the angle was cancelled out by a piece of individual brilliant from Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Their boisterous travelling support will have been left feeling a sense of frustration after watching substitutes Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis pass up some glorious opportunities in the second half.

Players of Celtic walk off the field during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Shakhtar Donetsk

Postecoglou will stress the importance of becoming more clinical in the Champions League if they are to retain hopes of advancing to the last-16 phase, but his side were creative throughout and looked difficult to break down.

GlasgowWorld reflects on the three main talking points on a night of promise for Celtic in the Polish capital.

Hoops need to turn dominance into goals

Just one point from their opening two games in Group F doesn’t make for great reading, but there has been plenty for Ange Postecoglou and his players to be pleased about.

The Hoops travelled to Warsaw knowing they would be facing a formidable opponent who thumped RB Leipzig 4-1 last week and boast an impressive record of qualifying for the Champions League group stage in recent years.

Portuguese forward Jota (L) and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian defender Lucas Taylor vie for the ball

This was never going to be a walk in the park. Given Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the conflict still bubbling away in the eastern area of the country, no club has overcome such adversity as Shakhtar.

The home side frustrated Celtic for large spells but considering the number of chances the visitors created, Postecoglou will know his players need to convert their dominant periods in Europe into goals if they are realise aspirations of knockout football in the competition.

Blistering start rewarded

Celtic’s plan was clear from the outset. Dictate the tempo from kick-off and chances will fall your way just like they have been doing in large spells domestically. They succeeded with Hatate’s tenth minute opener.

Kyogo Furuhashi’s half-chance inside the opening minute set the tone, with Moritz Jenz also coming close to doubling the lead.

Giorgos Giakoumakis of Celtic fights for the ball with goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin

As they did against Real Madrid, the Hoops looked full of energy and creativity during the opening 45 minutes. They will need to produce a similar performance for 90 minutes, especially in games that matter the most against Leipzig and Shakhtar if they are to avoid a group stage exit.

Midfield blending nicely

Postecoglou’s favoured midfield trio of Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley has formed a brilliant partnership between them and they were effective once more against Shakhtar.

The Ukrainians began look incredibly leg-weary in the second half, with McGregor and Hatate offering great tenacity and balance in the middle of the park.

Reo Hatate of Celtic controls the ball during an excellent display in Warsaw

The Japanese star’s range of passing alongside the skipper’s composure an the ball and organisational skills have given Celtic an excellent base to build on.