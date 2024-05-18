Celtic fans have savoured a brilliant day in the Parkhead sunshine as they beat St Mirren 3-2 on Trophy Day.

Captain Callum McGregor lifted the Premiership title in front of a packed home crowd, as 93 points proved enough to clinch a 12th success in 13 years. The Scottish Cup final is to come next weekend against Rangers but McGregor and the Celtic fans have been revelling in the spring heat.

He said to Sky: "It’s got the same feeling near enough every year. You never get tired of success. This is why you play football and there’s not a more satisfying feeling than lifting that trophy above your head.

"We had a spell where we were dominating, won every trophy. You lose one and it’s the worst feeling the world. You try and hold on to that feeling when you arrive at pre-season and set your objectives for the season. I always try and remember the ones I didn’t get.

"This is an amazing club but the demands are massive. The players feel that. Half way through the season it wasn’t going well, it was stop-start. I said to the players, 'you don’t realise what’s ahead, if you’re successful they will adore you'.

"It’s one of the best atmospheres I’ve seen on trophy day."

Here are the best photos from the day at Celtic Park, which included an emotional farewell to retiring goalkeeper Joe Hart and redemption for Father Christmas.

1 . Boss arrival A few hundred met Brendan Rodgers on the Celtic Way upon his return. Thousands greeted him on trophy day.

2 . Emotional day An emotional afternoon for Hart started with taking the trophy into the arena.

3 . Holding close The Celtic keeper wasn't prepared to let the trophy go.