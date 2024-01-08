Can you spot yourself in any of these photos? Here are some of the best photos during the first half of the 2023/24 season

It's fair to say Celtic have enjoyed a mixed season on the pitch full of lows and highs - but one thing that has never changed off it is their loyal supporters tremendous backing of the club.

Yes, there has been disappointment on the continent. Another Champions League group stage and no European football to look forward to during the second half of the campaign unlike their Glasgow rivals.

The Hoops also lost their grip of the Scottish League Cup following an early exit at the hands of Kilmarnock, while a lack of consistency has also been reflected in their results domestically.

Despite all of this, Brendan Rodgers' side are still cheered on by capacity home crowds and outstanding sold-out away allocations each week no matter how the team are performing.

Here are 33 of the best photos of Celtic fans supporting their team so far this season...

1 . Celtic fans There has been plenty of noise, colour and celebration on display at games involving the Hoops, both in Europe and domestically so far this season.

2 . Celtic fans There has been plenty of noise, colour and celebration on display at games involving the Hoops, both in Europe and domestically so far this season.

3 . Celtic fans There has been plenty of noise, colour and celebration on display at games involving the Hoops, both in Europe and domestically so far this season.