Celtic are set for a busy summer of transfer shopping and midfield may be one area they target.

It could be argued that Brendan Rodgers’ midfield is the strongest area of his team when his preferred three-man selection are fit. Callum McGregor has proven an inspirational captain and top performer on both the domestic and international scenes.

Reo Hatate has shown how much star potential he has his in his boots with an impact in next season’s European competitions no doubt in his mind. Matt O’Riley meanwhile is wanted by Atletico Madrid after his form with the Hoops.

That said, competition is healthy at the elite level and Celtic may look to bolster this area come the summer. Scouring a host of European free agents, there are 37 options we have selected as viable possibilities for Rodgers to consider, including an Everton man and plenty of aces with Champions League experience.

1 . Otar Kiteishvili Current club: Sturm Graz

2 . Eder Balanta Current club: Club Brugge Photo: BRUNO FAHY

3 . Tibor Halilovic Current club: Dinamo Zagreb