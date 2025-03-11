Craig Gordon is still fit and firing for both club and country.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic superstar and treble winner Craig Gordon is approaching the end of his contract with Hearts but he has not given any sort of early hint towards whether retirement is waiting for him at the end of the season or not.

Despite turning 42 in December, the goalkeeper remains the Jambos’ first choice player between the sticks. He is still impressing at international level as well, having recently filled in for the injured Angus Gunn. Gordon’s form played a huge part in keeping Scotland’s Nations League hopes alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A surprise draw with Portugal followed by inspired wins against Croatia and Poland earned Steve Clarke’s side a spot in the play-offs to stay in League A. Gordon’s reliability has been paramount and gives the manager a lot to think about as they prepare to take on Greece in their upcoming clashes.

Craig Gordon gives no mention of retirement decision

It’s not uncommon for goalkeepers to play into their 40s and Gordon is certainly showing no signs of taking it easy. Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, the Hearts star has said he is hopeful he will get the game time for his country once again as Clarke debates his strongest starting line-up.

After being left out of last summer’s Euro 2024 squad, Gordon is giving the boss a lot to think about.

“It's great to be back in there, playing in such big games against great opposition and testing ourselves out against them,” he said. “It's been quite a long time between those games and now. Angus is back fit again. So, yeah, I just need to keep playing well, go there and show what I'm capable of in training and hope to get the nod for this game as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His efforts may also decide what happens when it comes to the next chapter in his career. The 42-year-old admitted that any retirement decision will be based on his own capability, rather than how his club or country perform as a whole.

“I think everything will shape it. Not just that, but that will be a very small part of it,” Gordon continued. “What my thinking will be, it will be my body and what I think I can achieve going forward. It's more to do with me than any sort of results base or performance base. It is what I feel capable of and continue to feel capable of going forward.”

Craig Gordon Celtic achievements

After breaking through the ranks with Hearts, Gordon made his senior debut in 2002 and spent five years with the club before taking his first crack at English football. The shot-stopper joined Sunderland for £9 million, a record fee paid by a British club for a goalkeeper.

After taking some time out due to injuries, Gordon returned to the pitch when he signed for Celtic in 2014. He made more than 200 appearances for the Hoops and won a total of 12 trophies, including five Scottish Premiership titles.

During the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, Gordon and Celtic won back-to-back trebles as the Hoops won the league, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.