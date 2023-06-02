Register
45 famous Celtic fans including actors, singers and comedians - gallery

Have you ever questioned who you club’s famous celebrity fans are? Well, look no further...

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 00:48 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 00:52 BST

Celtic can create history by becoming the first British team to win a world-record eight domestic trebles if they can beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

The Hoops are renowned for having one of the best fanbases across the world with average home attendances well above 55,000 this season. The Scottish champions global reputation includes several celebrity fans who will, no doubt, be tuning in to watch their club in action at Hampden Park.

They include musicians, actors, singers and comedians. Here, we have gathered information on 45 famous Celtic supporters. Take a look below at who makes the list:

1. Noel Gallagher

Former Oasis songwriter comes from an Irish Catholic background in Manchester and is a well-known City fan, but he is also is believed to be “Celtic daft and travelled to Glasgow’s east-end in 2016 to see the Hoops take on the Premier League side.

2. Conor McGregor

Irish mixed martial artist and UFC legend has been an avid football fan since he was a chiled and has expressed support for Celtic and Manchester United in the past. Now wants to own a football club reportedly.

3. Michelle Keegan

English actress best known for her roles as Tina McIntyre on ITV soap opera Coronation Street and BBC drama series Our Girl spoke to Celtic’s magazine about her family’s love fort he club.

4. Jim Kerr

Celtic-daft and Simple Minds lead singer once duped his grand kids into thinking he played for the club. He was part of a consortium in 1998 with ex-player Kenny Dalglish that failed in their takeover bid of the club.

