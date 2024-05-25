The Celtic party isn’t stopping anytime soon as they snatched a 1-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup final.

During a first meeting in this fixture since 2002, a cagey affair played out before the Light Blues took control in parts. Just as the game looked destined for extra-time, Scott Wright was dispossed and Paulo Bernardo’s shot was spilled by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Celtic striker Adam Idah pounced in the final game of his loan from Norwich City to clinch a Hoops double, with Brendan Rodgers’ side winning the Premiership title last weekend. Both sets of fans packed out all sides of Hampden with a 50-50 split proving nostalgic to games of the past at Scotland’s national stadium.

All the action, pre-match build-up, emotion and celebrations have been caught on camera, as well as a handful of famous faces who were in attendance. Here are 47 of the best pictures from the Celtic vs Rangers clash.

