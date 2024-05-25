47 cracking Celtic vs Rangers photos from Hampden battle: Famous faces, pyro + wild fan celebrations aplenty

By Ben Banks
Published 25th May 2024, 21:00 BST
Updated 25th May 2024, 21:12 BST

Celtic came out on top in the latest Scottish Cup final against Rangers.

The Celtic party isn’t stopping anytime soon as they snatched a 1-0 win over Rangers in the Scottish Cup final.

During a first meeting in this fixture since 2002, a cagey affair played out before the Light Blues took control in parts. Just as the game looked destined for extra-time, Scott Wright was dispossed and Paulo Bernardo’s shot was spilled by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Celtic striker Adam Idah pounced in the final game of his loan from Norwich City to clinch a Hoops double, with Brendan Rodgers’ side winning the Premiership title last weekend. Both sets of fans packed out all sides of Hampden with a 50-50 split proving nostalgic to games of the past at Scotland’s national stadium.

All the action, pre-match build-up, emotion and celebrations have been caught on camera, as well as a handful of famous faces who were in attendance. Here are 47 of the best pictures from the Celtic vs Rangers clash.

The Celtic skipper was suited and booted pre-match

1. Captain call

A snapback and suit combo for the versatile Rangers star.

2. Dujon's new look

Luis Palma's Celtic impact was going to be off the bench, if any, after being named amongst the subs.

3. Super sub?

John Lundstram returned to the fold after his sending off vs Celtic.

4. Lundstram returns

