There seems to be no stopping Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and his squad this season.

12 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership heading into the New Year, League Cup silverware already locked away in the Parkhead trophy room and on course for progression in the UEFA Champions League.

The Hoops have been in relentless form during the first half of the campaign and have another domestic clean sweep of trophies in their sights. They have also made significant strides in Europe’s premier competition and can rubber-stamp their ticket for the knockout stages with a game to spare if they manage to beat Swiss champions Young Boys next months.

Supporters have enjoyed watching their team in action both home and away this term. Here, we take a look at the best photos of Celtic fans supporting their team across the country, in pre-season and on the continent so far this term:

