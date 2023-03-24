GlasgowWorld has addressed the current Celtic squad and compiled a list of possible departures at the end of the season.

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will be looking to make minor changes to his already-impressive squad as he aims to maintain the club’s status as the dominant force in Scottish football.

The Hoops boss has delivered three trophies during his almost 21 months in charge to date and is firmly on track to add another two pieces of silverware to the Parkhead trophy cabinet between now and the end of the season as his side close in on an eighth Treble.

Celtic successfully defended the League Cup trophy after defeating Rangers 2-1 at Hampden Park last month, and both teams will go head-to-head back at the national stadium in late April for a place in the Scottish Cup final.

Despite their impressive run of form under Michael Beale, Rangers have also failed to make inroads into their bitter rivals nine-point lead at the top of the Premiership table as the relentless Hoops bid to retain their crown.

As is often the case when it comes to a transfer window, a number of fringe players and non-first team regulars face an anxious wait to learn their fate. Celtic have the vast majority of their playing squad already under contract beyond the summer but there is still expected to be some movement both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Here, we take a look at SIX players that could leave Celtic this summer and EIGHT others that face an uncertain future...

1 . Vasilis Barkas - (Leave) Contract expires: May 2024 - The £4.5m flop Greek stopper has been frozen out of the first team picture at Celtic and is currently on loan at FC Utrecht. His permanent future seemingly lies away from Parkhead. Photo: Claus Fisker - SNS Group

2 . Conor Hazard - (Leave) Contract expires: May 2023 - Returned from a successful loan spell in Finland with HJK Helsinki in December but unlikely to be kept on beyond the end of the season. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . Stephen Welsh - (Uncertain) Contract expires: May 2025 -It’s been a frustrating season for the centre-back who was willing to leave on loan in January to pursue more game time elsewhere. That could well be the case again come the summer. Photo: INA FASSBENDER

4 . Liam Scales - (Uncertain) Contract expires: May 2025 - Was loaned out to fellow Premiership rivals Aberdeen last summer and has struggled to impress in the North East, despite featuring regularly during the first half of the season. Another loan spell somewhere else could be in the offing.