60 famous Celtic fans including sport stars, singers and actors - gallery

The definitive collection of celebrity Celtic fans

By Lewis Anderson, Paul Trainer
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 00:48 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 11:46 BST

Celtic are renowned for having one of the best fanbases across the world with average home attendances well above 55,000 this season. The Scottish champions global reputation has attracted a galaxy of star fans who will, no doubt, have celebrated this year’s treble success.

They include musicians, actors, singers and comedians. Here, we have gathered information on 60 famous Celtic supporters. Take a look below at who makes the list:

1. Snoop Dogg

American rapper and actor has posed in a Celtic kit on several occasions and has even promised to party with the players in Glasgow!

2. Noel Gallagher

Former Oasis songwriter comes from an Irish Catholic background in Manchester and is a well-known City fan, but he is also is believed to be “Celtic daft and travelled to Glasgow’s east-end in 2016 to see the Hoops take the Premier League side.

3. Fran Healy

The Travis frontman confirmed his allegiance: "by birthright, it's Celtic for me."

4. Stuart Braithwaite

Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai is a self-proclaimed Celtic fan.

